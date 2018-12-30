Analysts Anticipate Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Will Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Brokerages expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to announce $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $0.98. Emerson Electric reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full-year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EMR. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. UBS Group set a $85.00 price target on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank set a $79.00 price target on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.51.

Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.13. 4,261,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,340,595. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $55.38 and a fifty-two week high of $79.70. The company has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.99%.

In related news, insider Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 9,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $616,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 51,601,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,951,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,362 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,145,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,600,277,000 after acquiring an additional 417,445 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,250,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,167,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,540,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,617,000 after acquiring an additional 80,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3,146,008.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,375,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,967,000 after acquiring an additional 9,375,106 shares in the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

