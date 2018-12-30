Analysts Anticipate Liquidia Technologies Inc (LQDA) to Post ($0.55) EPS

Shares of Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.25 (Strong Buy) from the four brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $36.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.55) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Liquidia Technologies an industry rank of 67 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LQDA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Liquidia Technologies from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $32.00 target price on shares of Liquidia Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st.

LQDA stock opened at $22.26 on Thursday. Liquidia Technologies has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $38.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 6.27.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liquidia Technologies will post -7.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidia Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $336,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Liquidia Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $480,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidia Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,483,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liquidia Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,263,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Liquidia Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,263,000. Institutional investors own 27.07% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidia Technologies

Liquidia Technologies, Inc is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using its proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT technology is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

