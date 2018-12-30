Analysts Anticipate Navigators Group Inc (NAVG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $385.53 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Navigators Group Inc (NASDAQ:NAVG) to post sales of $385.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Navigators Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $382.16 million and the highest is $388.90 million. Navigators Group reported sales of $324.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Navigators Group will report full year sales of $1.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Navigators Group.

Navigators Group (NASDAQ:NAVG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.52). Navigators Group had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $374.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.96 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NAVG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navigators Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Navigators Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Navigators Group in a research note on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Navigators Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Navigators Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAVG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Navigators Group by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,221,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,617,000 after buying an additional 340,557 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Navigators Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,487,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $171,871,000 after acquiring an additional 11,326 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Navigators Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,472,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,882,000 after acquiring an additional 78,122 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Navigators Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,472,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,882,000 after acquiring an additional 78,122 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in Navigators Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 674,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,581,000 after acquiring an additional 41,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Navigators Group stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.49. 191,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,136. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.91 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Navigators Group has a 12-month low of $46.25 and a 12-month high of $71.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. Navigators Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

Navigators Group Company Profile

The Navigators Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites marine, property and casualty, and professional liability insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through the U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Corporate segments.

