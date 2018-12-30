Analysts Anticipate Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) will announce $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Sharps Compliance also posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sharps Compliance.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on SMED shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Barrington Research set a $5.00 price objective on Sharps Compliance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Sharps Compliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 163,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 260,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 23,775 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management increased its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 265,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 116,512 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 492.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 351,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 292,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

SMED stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $3.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,300. Sharps Compliance has a 1 year low of $2.97 and a 1 year high of $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $52.91 million, a P/E ratio of -82.25, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.12.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sharps Compliance (SMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.