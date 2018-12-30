Analysts Expect Broadcom Inc (AVGO) Will Post Earnings of $5.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) to report $5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Broadcom’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.56 and the lowest is $4.83. Broadcom reported earnings of $5.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full-year earnings of $22.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.24 to $23.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $26.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.03 to $27.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by $0.27. Broadcom had a net margin of 58.80% and a return on equity of 29.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVGO. BidaskClub raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Charter Equity raised shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.62.

Broadcom stock opened at $253.59 on Thursday. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $197.46 and a 1-year high of $274.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th were given a $2.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 18th. This represents a $10.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Lewis C. Eggebrecht sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.81, for a total value of $521,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.94, for a total transaction of $4,578,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,500 shares of company stock worth $23,226,620. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $104,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 125.5% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $130,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

