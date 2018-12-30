Analysts Expect EVINE Live Inc (EVLV) to Post $0.06 EPS

Brokerages expect that EVINE Live Inc (NASDAQ:EVLV) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EVINE Live’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. EVINE Live reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVINE Live will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for EVINE Live.

EVINE Live (NASDAQ:EVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $131.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.43 million. EVINE Live had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVINE Live from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of EVINE Live from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of EVINE Live from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of EVINE Live to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, B. Riley set a $1.00 price target on shares of EVINE Live and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.38.

Shares of NASDAQ EVLV remained flat at $$0.43 during trading on Friday. 515,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $29.20 million, a P/E ratio of -43.01 and a beta of 2.12. EVINE Live has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $1.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EVINE Live by 9.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,135,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 190,414 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EVINE Live by 26.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,152,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 243,072 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of EVINE Live by 39.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 270,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 76,711 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EVINE Live in the third quarter worth approximately $2,795,000. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EVINE Live by 4.4% in the third quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 1,067,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 45,420 shares during the last quarter. 38.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVINE Live Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home décor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

