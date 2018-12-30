Analysts Expect Graphic Packaging Holding (GPK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.52 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) to report sales of $1.52 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.56 billion. Graphic Packaging posted sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full year sales of $6.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.21 billion to $6.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis.

GPK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 target price on Graphic Packaging and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research set a $18.00 target price on Graphic Packaging and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.94.

In other Graphic Packaging news, Director Larry M. Venturelli bought 25,000 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $264,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,245.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2,633.3% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 831.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:GPK traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.59. 3,324,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,718,181. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $16.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK) and coated recycled paperboard (CRB) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons primarily to consumer packaged goods companies.

