Analysts Expect OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS) to Post $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) will report $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings. OSI Systems reported earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $3.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. OSI Systems had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $266.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.

OSIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Drexel Hamilton restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OSI Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.10.

OSI Systems stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.31. The company had a trading volume of 86,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.70. OSI Systems has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $82.94. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.97.

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.27, for a total transaction of $278,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 626,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,898,013.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Good sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $207,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,485.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,478 shares of company stock valued at $4,001,887. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,480,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,462,000 after purchasing an additional 147,278 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 277.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 50,708 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,745,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,352,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 354,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,418,000 after purchasing an additional 42,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

