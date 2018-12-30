Analysts Set Aaron’s, Inc. (AAN) PT at $57.57

Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.17.

AAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Aaron’s to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st.

In other news, insider Curtis Linn Doman sold 5,000 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,523 shares in the company, valued at $3,126,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan K. Woodley sold 12,500 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $565,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 974,704.2% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 692,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,692,000 after acquiring an additional 692,040 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the third quarter worth approximately $29,844,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,434,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,026,000 after acquiring an additional 469,427 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the third quarter worth approximately $23,683,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 106.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 594,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,389,000 after acquiring an additional 306,855 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:AAN traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.06. 338,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,757. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Aaron’s has a 1 year low of $36.20 and a 1 year high of $56.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.25.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). Aaron’s had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $953.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.48 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aaron’s will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 5.47%.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. It operates through three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

