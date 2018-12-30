Analysts Set Highwoods Properties Inc (HIW) PT at $52.80

Shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HIW shares. ValuEngine raised Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th.

In other Highwoods Properties news, Director Carlos E. Evans purchased 10,000 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.31 per share, with a total value of $383,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,972.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,331,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,584,000 after purchasing an additional 104,562 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 879,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,584,000 after purchasing an additional 138,200 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 484,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,889,000 after purchasing an additional 104,921 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,733,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,912,000 after purchasing an additional 44,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HIW stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $38.49. The company had a trading volume of 663,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,201. Highwoods Properties has a 1 year low of $37.09 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 24.37%. The firm had revenue of $179.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Highwoods Properties’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 56.40%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

