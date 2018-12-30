Analyzing CECONOMY AG/ADR (MTTRY) & WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (MRWSY)

CECONOMY AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) and WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of CECONOMY AG/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

CECONOMY AG/ADR has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WM MORRISON SUP/ADR has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CECONOMY AG/ADR and WM MORRISON SUP/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CECONOMY AG/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00 WM MORRISON SUP/ADR 0 1 3 0 2.75

Dividends

CECONOMY AG/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. WM MORRISON SUP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. WM MORRISON SUP/ADR pays out 55.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CECONOMY AG/ADR and WM MORRISON SUP/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CECONOMY AG/ADR $24.48 billion 0.05 $1.22 billion N/A N/A WM MORRISON SUP/ADR $22.45 billion 0.28 $404.73 million $0.78 17.41

CECONOMY AG/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than WM MORRISON SUP/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares CECONOMY AG/ADR and WM MORRISON SUP/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CECONOMY AG/ADR 0.35% 32.37% 2.21% WM MORRISON SUP/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CECONOMY AG/ADR beats WM MORRISON SUP/ADR on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CECONOMY AG/ADR

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multichannel consumer electronics stores under the MediaMarkt and Saturn brand names; redcoon.de, an online electronics store; and JUKE!, a music streaming service that comprise songs, films, games, and e-books. The company also operates iBOOD, a live-shopping portal; Flip4New!, a purchasing service for consumer electronics, which allow customers to sell used electronic articles; and LocaFox, a local commerce platform that connects local retailers with the multichannel world. In addition, it offers professional consultancy services, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting in the area of digital products; provides services for advertisers to develop online campaigns. It has approximately 1,053 stores in Europe. Ceconomy AG is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

About WM MORRISON SUP/ADR

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license. The company operates through 491 stores; and 334 petrol filling stations. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom.

