Analyzing Griffin Industrial Realty (GRIF) & HomeFed (HOFD)

Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) and HomeFed (OTCMKTS:HOFD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Griffin Industrial Realty has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HomeFed has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Griffin Industrial Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. HomeFed does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Griffin Industrial Realty and HomeFed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Griffin Industrial Realty -5.85% -1.06% -0.39% HomeFed -4.08% -1.19% -0.93%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.7% of Griffin Industrial Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.9% of HomeFed shares are held by institutional investors. 28.0% of Griffin Industrial Realty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of HomeFed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Griffin Industrial Realty and HomeFed, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Griffin Industrial Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A HomeFed 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Griffin Industrial Realty and HomeFed’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Griffin Industrial Realty $43.88 million 3.41 $4.62 million N/A N/A HomeFed $78.64 million 7.48 $10.93 million N/A N/A

HomeFed has higher revenue and earnings than Griffin Industrial Realty.

Summary

Griffin Industrial Realty beats HomeFed on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Griffin Industrial Realty Company Profile

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. develops, manages, and leases industrial and commercial properties in the United States. As of November 30, 2017, the company owned 35 buildings comprising 23 industrial/warehouse buildings, 11 office/flex buildings, and a restaurant building. It also owns approximately 2,791 acres of land in Connecticut, as well as owns approximately 346 acres of land in Massachusetts, 131 acres of land in Pennsylvania, 18 acres in North Carolina, and 1,066 acres in northern Florida. The company was formerly known as Griffin Land & Nurseries, Inc. and changed its name to Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. in May 2015. Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

HomeFed Company Profile

HomeFed Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in and develops residential and commercial real estate properties in California, Virginia, South Carolina, Florida, Maine, and New York. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Farming, and Corporate. The company's Real Estate segment develops residential and commercial land development projects and other unimproved land, as well as projects in various stages of development, and retail and office operating properties. This segment engages in design engineering, grading raw land, and constructing public infrastructure, such as streets, utilities, and public facilities, as well as develops individual lots for home sites or other facilities. It also holds interest in Brooklyn Renaissance Plaza, which comprises a 665 room hotel operated by Marriott; and operates an office building complex and parking space garage located in Brooklyn, New York. In addition, this segment holds interest in HomeFed Village III Master, LLC that owns and develops an approximate 450 acre community planned for 992 homes in the Otay Ranch General Plan Area of Chula Vista, California. The Farming segment operates the Rampage property, which include grape vineyard and almond orchard located in southern Madera County, California. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

