Analyzing Loncor Resources (LONCF) and Tahoe Resources (TAHO)

Loncor Resources (OTCMKTS:LONCF) and Tahoe Resources (NYSE:TAHO) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Loncor Resources has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tahoe Resources has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Loncor Resources and Tahoe Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loncor Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Tahoe Resources 0 3 2 0 2.40

Tahoe Resources has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.61%. Given Tahoe Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tahoe Resources is more favorable than Loncor Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.1% of Tahoe Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Loncor Resources and Tahoe Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loncor Resources N/A -0.94% -0.90% Tahoe Resources -46.41% -2.31% -1.96%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Loncor Resources and Tahoe Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loncor Resources N/A N/A -$60,000.00 N/A N/A Tahoe Resources $733.60 million 1.56 $81.79 million $0.27 13.56

Tahoe Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Loncor Resources.

Summary

Tahoe Resources beats Loncor Resources on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Loncor Resources Company Profile

Loncor Resources Inc., a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Canada. The company also explores for platinum deposits. It holds interests in the Ngayu project comprising 12 exploration permits covering an area of approximately 960 square kilometers in the Tshopo Province in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo; and the North Kivu project, which consists of 47 exploration permits that cover an area of approximately 13,000 square kilometers located in the North Kivu Province in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo. The company was formerly known as Nevada Bob's International Inc. and changed its name to Loncor Resources Inc. in November 2008. Loncor Resources Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Tahoe Resources Company Profile

Tahoe Resources Inc., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, develops, and operates mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for silver, gold, lead, zinc, and copper deposits, as well as precious metals assets. The company holds interest in the La Arena gold mine located in the Huamachuco district of northern Peru; Shahuindo mine located in the province of Cajabamba in northern Peru; and La Arena II, a copper-gold porphyry deposit located in Peru. It also holds interest in the Timmins mines, including the Bell Creek and Timmins West mines, the Fenn-Gib project, the Juby project, the Vogel project, and the Gold River project located in Timmins, Ontario. The company was formerly known as CKM Resources Inc. and changed its name to Tahoe Resources Inc. in January 2010. Tahoe Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

