Analyzing Mr. Cooper Group (COOP) and On Deck Capital (ONDK)

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) and Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares On Deck Capital and Mr. Cooper Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio On Deck Capital $350.95 million 1.28 -$11.53 million ($0.16) -37.44 Mr. Cooper Group $7.89 million 134.89 $25.88 million $0.12 97.67

Mr. Cooper Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than On Deck Capital. On Deck Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mr. Cooper Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares On Deck Capital and Mr. Cooper Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets On Deck Capital 4.97% 9.36% 2.43% Mr. Cooper Group 183.04% 160.21% 19.21%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.9% of On Deck Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of On Deck Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for On Deck Capital and Mr. Cooper Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score On Deck Capital 1 3 4 0 2.38 Mr. Cooper Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

On Deck Capital presently has a consensus price target of $9.58, indicating a potential upside of 59.99%. Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus price target of $20.67, indicating a potential upside of 76.34%. Given Mr. Cooper Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mr. Cooper Group is more favorable than On Deck Capital.

Risk & Volatility

On Deck Capital has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mr. Cooper Group has a beta of -0.61, meaning that its stock price is 161% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mr. Cooper Group beats On Deck Capital on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About On Deck Capital

On Deck Capital, Inc. operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights. The Originations segment originates, purchases, and sells mortgage loans. The Xome segment offers technology and data enhanced solutions to home buyers, home sellers, real estate professionals, and companies engaged in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans. The company operates primarily under the Mr. Cooper and Xome brands. The company was formerly known as WMIH Corp. and changed its name to Mr. Cooper Group Inc. in October 2018. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. is based in Coppell, Texas.

