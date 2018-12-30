Analyzing NL Industries (NL) and Polydex Pharmaceuticals (POLXF)

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) and Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for NL Industries and Polydex Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NL Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00 Polydex Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

NL Industries presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 324.24%. Given NL Industries’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NL Industries is more favorable than Polydex Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares NL Industries and Polydex Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NL Industries 4.66% 5.03% 2.99% Polydex Pharmaceuticals 5.46% 5.04% 3.93%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NL Industries and Polydex Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NL Industries $112.00 million 1.44 $116.10 million N/A N/A Polydex Pharmaceuticals $5.28 million 0.52 $450,000.00 N/A N/A

NL Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Polydex Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.4% of NL Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of NL Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Polydex Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

NL Industries has a beta of 3.01, suggesting that its share price is 201% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Polydex Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.36, suggesting that its share price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NL Industries beats Polydex Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NL Industries

NL Industries, Inc., through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc., operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and Stealthlock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and gaming machines, high security medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security. It also offers original equipment and aftermarket stainless steel exhaust headers, exhaust pipes, mufflers, and other exhaust components; gauges, such as GPS speedometers and tachometers; mechanical and electronic controls and throttles; steering wheels and other billet aluminum accessories; and dash panels, LED lighting products, wire harnesses, and other accessories primarily for performance and ski/wakeboard boats. In addition, it offers insurance brokerage and risk management services. The company sells its component products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as through distributors. NL Industries, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is based in Dallas, Texas. NL Industries, Inc. is a subsidiary of Valhi, Inc.

About Polydex Pharmaceuticals

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures bulk pharmaceutical intermediates for the veterinary pharmaceutical industry worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and markets biotechnology-based products for the human pharmaceutical market. The company primarily offers dextran and derivative products, including Iron Dextran, a derivative of dextran that is injected into pigs at birth as a treatment for anemia; and dextran sulphate, a specialty chemical derivative of dextran used in biotechnology applications and the pharmaceutical industry. It also provides ferric hydroxide and hydrogenated dextran to Sparhawk Laboratories Inc. In addition, the company develops Ushercell, a high molecular weight cellulose sulphate for topical vaginal use primarily in the prevention and transmission of AIDS and other sexually transmitted diseases, as well as unplanned pregnancies; and Usherdex 4, a low molecular weight dextran product for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, a genetic disease. Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited sells its iron dextran primarily to independent distributors and wholesalers primarily in Europe, the Far East, South America, and Canada; and Dextran Sulphate to independent distributors or companies in the United States and Europe for analytical applications. The company was formerly known as Polydex Chemicals Limited and changed its name to Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited in March 1984. Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited was founded in 1966 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

