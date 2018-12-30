Angel Gold Corp (CVE:ANG) shares shot up 33.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 107,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 76,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.06, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Angel Gold (ANG) Shares Up 33.3%” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/30/angel-gold-ang-shares-up-33-3.html.

Angel Gold Company Profile (CVE:ANG)

Angel Gold Corp., an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Colombia. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's principal property portfolio includes the El Porvenir, El Pino West, and Heliconia projects located in the Department of Antioquia, Colombia.

Featured Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.