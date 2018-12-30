AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th.

Shares of ANGO traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.18. 225,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,054. The stock has a market cap of $749.12 million, a PE ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.78. AngioDynamics has a 1-year low of $15.16 and a 1-year high of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $85.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.05 million. AngioDynamics had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Greiner sold 1,939 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $41,746.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 18.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in AngioDynamics in the second quarter valued at about $1,083,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 55.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 19,465 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 10.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 535,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after buying an additional 50,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in AngioDynamics in the second quarter valued at about $336,000. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

