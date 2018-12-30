ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NLY) Shares Gap Down to $10.17

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.43, but opened at $10.17. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH shares last traded at $9.87, with a volume of 14759814 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Barclays set a $10.00 price objective on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.19.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a net margin of 105.40% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $315.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.36%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 110,696,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,132,428,000 after buying an additional 11,751,750 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,656,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,091,092,000 after buying an additional 8,725,565 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,338,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,054,000 after buying an additional 6,875,852 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan bought a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 3rd quarter valued at $282,167,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 26,688,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,025,000 after buying an additional 2,713,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.46% of the company’s stock.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile (NYSE:NLY)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

