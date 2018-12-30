Apptio Inc (APTI) Short Interest Up 33.8% in December

Apptio Inc (NASDAQ:APTI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,527,797 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the November 30th total of 4,130,977 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,037,549 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 14.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of APTI opened at $37.94 on Friday. Apptio has a one year low of $22.21 and a one year high of $41.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.28 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Apptio (NASDAQ:APTI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Apptio had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $59.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apptio will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Pick sold 1,772 shares of Apptio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $66,680.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kurt Shintaffer sold 30,000 shares of Apptio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $750,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,647 shares of company stock worth $2,004,514 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APTI. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apptio by 2.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 66,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Apptio by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Apptio by 23.7% during the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Apptio by 11.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apptio by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 712,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APTI. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Apptio from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apptio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Apptio to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apptio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Apptio from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

About Apptio

Apptio, Inc provides cloud-based technology business management (TBM) solutions to enterprises. Its cloud-based platform and SaaS applications enable IT leaders to analyze, optimize, and plan technology investments, as well as to benchmark financial and operational performance against peers. The company's TBM solutions consist of adaptive data management, which aggregates, cleanses, and correlates large amounts of customer data from various sources; and standard IT operating model and taxonomy that offers a standard model for how IT costs are captured, categorized, and allocated to IT and business services.

