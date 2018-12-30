AQR Capital Management LLC Has $19.41 Million Position in 58.com Inc (WUBA)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 58.com were worth $19,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WUBA. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in 58.com by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 129,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,516,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in 58.com by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in 58.com by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 176,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,012,000 after purchasing an additional 45,600 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in 58.com by 771.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 215,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,836,000 after purchasing an additional 190,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 58.com by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 136,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,057,000 after purchasing an additional 21,525 shares in the last quarter. 60.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

58.com stock opened at $54.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 1.77. 58.com Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.30 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $527.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.83 million. 58.com had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 58.com Inc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WUBA shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of 58.com to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. CLSA restated a “buy” rating on shares of 58.com in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of 58.com from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.80.

58.com Profile

58.com Inc operates online classifieds and listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; and Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform.

