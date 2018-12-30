AQR Capital Management LLC Has $20.34 Million Stake in Minerals Technologies Inc (MTX)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) by 9.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 300,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,904 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $20,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. HPM Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th.

In related news, VP Andrew M. Jones sold 7,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $429,022.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 17,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $870,081.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,391.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock opened at $50.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.16. Minerals Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $47.07 and a 12 month high of $80.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $464.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.20 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 23rd. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 4.36%.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

