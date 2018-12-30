AQR Capital Management LLC Has $22.40 Million Position in Primerica, Inc. (PRI)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,786 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $22,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRI. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Primerica by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 14,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Primerica by 2.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Primerica by 9.9% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in Primerica by 13.5% in the third quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in Primerica by 6.9% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Primerica alerts:

In other news, insider William A. Kelly sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $94,100.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,750.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $239,600.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 28,647 shares in the company, valued at $3,431,910.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,856 shares of company stock worth $908,390. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut Primerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.40.

NYSE:PRI opened at $96.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.19. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.05 and a 1-year high of $128.35.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $484.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.87 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.12%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/30/aqr-capital-management-llc-has-22-40-million-position-in-primerica-inc-pri.html.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.