ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR) versus CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A (CLPR) Head to Head Analysis

CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A (NYSE:CLPR) and ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A alerts:

This table compares CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A and ARMOUR Residential REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A -3.30% -2.08% -0.34% ARMOUR Residential REIT 50.37% 9.85% 1.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A and ARMOUR Residential REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A 0 0 2 0 3.00 ARMOUR Residential REIT 1 0 0 0 1.00

CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A currently has a consensus price target of $12.75, indicating a potential downside of 1.77%. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.53%. Given ARMOUR Residential REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ARMOUR Residential REIT is more favorable than CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A.

Dividends

CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. ARMOUR Residential REIT pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.9%. CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. ARMOUR Residential REIT pays out 87.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. ARMOUR Residential REIT has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. ARMOUR Residential REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.9% of CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of ARMOUR Residential REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.6% of CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of ARMOUR Residential REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A and ARMOUR Residential REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A $103.95 million 2.22 -$2.35 million $0.38 34.16 ARMOUR Residential REIT $311.54 million 2.84 $181.15 million $2.62 7.97

ARMOUR Residential REIT has higher revenue and earnings than CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A. ARMOUR Residential REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARMOUR Residential REIT has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ARMOUR Residential REIT beats CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments. The company also invests in other securities backed by residential mortgages for which the payment of principal and interest is not guaranteed by a GSE or government agency. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.