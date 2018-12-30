Arnold W. Donald Buys 21,595 Shares of Carnival plc (CUK) Stock

Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) CEO Arnold W. Donald acquired 21,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.43 per share, with a total value of $1,002,655.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:CUK opened at $48.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.99. Carnival plc has a fifty-two week low of $45.17 and a fifty-two week high of $72.29.

Carnival (NYSE:CUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 20th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter. Carnival had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 12.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carnival plc will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Carnival by 9,279.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,257,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,850,000 after buying an additional 1,243,853 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in Carnival in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,933,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Carnival by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 423,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,435,000 after buying an additional 162,583 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Carnival by 18,569.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after buying an additional 77,808 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Carnival in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,089,000. 5.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, and Seabourn brands in North America; and Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (Australia) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia.

