Ashland Global Holdings Inc (ASH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.58.

ASH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of Ashland Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Shares of ASH traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.25. 742,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,625. Ashland Global has a 52 week low of $64.81 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97. Ashland Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ashland Global will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 27.93%.

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $164,375.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,517.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Keith C. Silverman sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $26,265.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,380 shares in the company, valued at $275,706.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,067 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,405. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 17.8% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 4,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the third quarter worth $1,258,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 11.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,036,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,929,000 after buying an additional 109,300 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the third quarter worth $2,594,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the second quarter worth $235,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.