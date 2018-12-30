Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.67.

NASDAQ AAWW opened at $41.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.52. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12-month low of $35.59 and a 12-month high of $75.29.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $656.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.70 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAWW. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $305,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 56,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 90,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 13,902 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 717,148.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 487,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,091,000 after purchasing an additional 487,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares during the last quarter.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services worldwide. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions comprising contractual service arrangements, which include the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, such as crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

