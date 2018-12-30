Atmos (ATMOS) Trading Down 11.6% This Week

Atmos (CURRENCY:ATMOS) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One Atmos coin can now be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular exchanges including Novaexchange and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Atmos has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. Atmos has a market cap of $639,154.00 and $318.00 worth of Atmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00059658 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000219 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00017255 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00001811 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 47.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Atmos Profile

Atmos is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 7th, 2017. Atmos’ total supply is 110,818,265 coins and its circulating supply is 100,818,265 coins. Atmos’ official message board is medium.com/@thenovusphere. Atmos’ official website is novusphere.io. Atmos’ official Twitter account is @thenovusphere.

Atmos Coin Trading

Atmos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Novaexchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

