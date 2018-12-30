Audentes Therapeutics Inc (BOLD) Receives $33.21 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.21.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Audentes Therapeutics from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Audentes Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.91 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Audentes Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Audentes Therapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th.

In related news, CEO Matthew R. Patterson sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $801,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,215.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Louis G. Lange sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $595,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,799 shares in the company, valued at $6,066,377.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,000 shares of company stock worth $2,305,760 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Partner Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Audentes Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Audentes Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Audentes Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $332,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Audentes Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

BOLD opened at $21.01 on Thursday. Audentes Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $46.18.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.09). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Audentes Therapeutics will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT982, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 that is in preclinical studies to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

