Autoliv (ALV) Cut to “Underperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ALV. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Autoliv from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Autoliv from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Autoliv from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Longbow Research downgraded Autoliv from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Autoliv from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.86.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv stock opened at $70.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.16. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $68.20 and a fifty-two week high of $115.37.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 21st. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 37.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the third quarter worth about $203,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Ffcm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 880.2% during the third quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.68% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Passive Safety and Electronics. It offers modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.