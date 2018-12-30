B. Riley Financial Inc (RILY) Major Shareholder Acquires $43,290.00 in Stock

B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 7,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $43,290.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

On Friday, December 28th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 125,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $238,750.00.

On Monday, December 24th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 15,350 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $92,100.00.

On Friday, December 21st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 57,797 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $347,937.94.

On Wednesday, December 19th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 11,634 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.29 per share, for a total transaction of $84,811.86.

On Monday, December 17th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 2,583 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $19,940.76.

On Friday, December 14th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 17 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $131.75.

On Thursday, December 6th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 3,306 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $26,084.34.

On Tuesday, December 4th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 451 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.95 per share, for a total transaction of $3,585.45.

On Monday, November 19th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 7,237 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $59,632.88.

On Friday, November 16th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 190 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,596.00.

Shares of RILY stock opened at $14.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.13. B. Riley Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $99.68 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 15.70%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,218,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,607,000 after buying an additional 12,275 shares during the last quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 962,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,380,000 after buying an additional 26,685 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 858,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,437,000 after buying an additional 6,609 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 858,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,437,000 after buying an additional 6,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 780,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,670,000 after buying an additional 37,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of B. Riley Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th.

WARNING: “B. Riley Financial Inc (RILY) Major Shareholder Acquires $43,290.00 in Stock” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/30/b-riley-financial-inc-rily-major-shareholder-acquires-43290-00-in-stock.html.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online. It offers investment banking services, including merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, and institutional private placements; and corporate finance, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.