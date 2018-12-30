Balchem (BCPC) & Liquidmetal Technologies (LQMT) Financial Analysis

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) and Liquidmetal Technologies (OTCMKTS:LQMT) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Balchem and Liquidmetal Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Balchem 0 1 3 0 2.75 Liquidmetal Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Balchem presently has a consensus target price of $109.33, indicating a potential upside of 38.89%. Given Balchem’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Balchem is more favorable than Liquidmetal Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Balchem and Liquidmetal Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Balchem $594.79 million 4.27 $90.07 million $2.53 31.11 Liquidmetal Technologies $320,000.00 330.26 -$8.68 million N/A N/A

Balchem has higher revenue and earnings than Liquidmetal Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Balchem has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liquidmetal Technologies has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.1% of Balchem shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Liquidmetal Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Balchem shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.7% of Liquidmetal Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Balchem pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Liquidmetal Technologies does not pay a dividend. Balchem pays out 18.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Balchem has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Balchem and Liquidmetal Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Balchem 15.67% 14.51% 9.67% Liquidmetal Technologies -1,094.89% -12.73% -11.90%

Summary

Balchem beats Liquidmetal Technologies on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry. Its products include creamer and chocolate systems, dairy replacers, powdered fats, nutritional beverage bases, beverages, juice and dairy bases, ice cream bases and variegates, cereals, grain based snacks, and cereal based ingredients. This segment also offers microencapsulation solutions; and human grade choline nutrients and mineral amino acid chelated products for wellness applications. Its Animal Nutrition & Health segment provides microencapsulated products to enhance health and milk production in ruminant animals; chelation technology, which offers enhanced nutrient absorption for various species of production and companion animals; and choline chloride, a nutrient for monogastric animal health. The company's Specialty Products segment offers ethylene oxide primarily for use in the health care industry; and single use canisters with ethylene oxide for sterilizing re-usable devices. It also sells propylene oxide, a fumigant to aid in the control of insects and microbiological spoilage, as well as to reduce bacterial and mold contamination in shell and processed nut meats, processed spices, cacao beans, cocoa powder, raisins, figs, and prunes; and chelated minerals for high value crops. The company's Industrial Products segment provides choline chloride derivatives for hydraulic fracturing of shale natural gas wells; and methylamines, which are building blocks for the manufacture of choline products, as well as used in industrial applications. The company sells its products through sales force, independent distributors, and sales agents. Balchem Corporation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in New Hampton, New York.

About Liquidmetal Technologies

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc., a materials technology and manufacturing company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products and parts from bulk amorphous alloys to customers in various industries. It offers components for non-consumer electronic devices, including aerospace components, medical devices, sporting goods, leisure products, automotive components, and industrial machines. The company also provides liquidmetal alloys for use in the medical/dental, automotive, non-consumer electronics, and sporting equipment. Its products related to medical devices include specialized blades, clamps, tissue suturing components, dental devices, and general surgery devices, as well as tissue manipulation devices and orthopedic instruments utilized for implant surgery procedures. In addition, the company offers sporting goods, including golf clubs, tennis rackets, archery, sporting arms, and scuba equipment; and leisure products, such as watchcases and knives. Further, it sells tooling and prototyping parts, such as demonstration parts and test samples for customers with products in development; and partners with third-party manufacturers and licensees to develop and commercialize liquidmetal alloy products. Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Lake Forest, California.

