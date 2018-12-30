Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $173.13 Million Stake in Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (KORS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KORS) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,525,276 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,379 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Michael Kors were worth $173,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Michael Kors by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,117,010 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $145,142,000 after buying an additional 353,389 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Michael Kors by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,601 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Michael Kors by 186.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,726 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. purchased a new position in Michael Kors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,646,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Michael Kors by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 43,204 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Michael Kors alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on KORS. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Michael Kors in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Michael Kors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Michael Kors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Michael Kors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Michael Kors in a research report on Monday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.86.

In other Michael Kors news, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $127,860.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,268.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 6,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $435,675.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 189,596 shares of company stock worth $12,751,317. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Michael Kors stock opened at $37.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Michael Kors Holdings Ltd has a 52-week low of $35.68 and a 52-week high of $75.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.32.

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The lifestyle brand reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.18. Michael Kors had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 36.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Michael Kors Holdings Ltd will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $173.13 Million Stake in Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (KORS)” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/30/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-has-173-13-million-stake-in-michael-kors-holdings-ltd-kors.html.

Michael Kors Profile

Michael Kors Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KORS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KORS).

Receive News & Ratings for Michael Kors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michael Kors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.