Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 7,119 Shares of Genuine Parts (GPC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,787,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,119 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $177,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 89,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.8% in the third quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 84,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,436,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 19.9% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 19,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 10.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 15,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 17.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. ValuEngine cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.60.

In related news, Director John R. Holder acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.81 per share, for a total transaction of $50,405.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,516.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $95.51 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $85.80 and a fifty-two week high of $107.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive replacement parts, industrial replacement parts, office products and electrical/electronic materials. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial, Office Products, and Electrical/Electronic Materials. The Automotive segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

