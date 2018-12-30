Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $116,000 Stake in AFLAC Incorporated (AFL)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,247 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in AFLAC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AFLAC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in AFLAC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in AFLAC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $49,642.13. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,950.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Todd Daniels sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $150,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,931.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFL opened at $44.95 on Friday. AFLAC Incorporated has a one year low of $41.41 and a one year high of $48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.96.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. AFLAC had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

AFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AFLAC in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AFLAC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.23.

AFLAC Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

