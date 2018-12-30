Belpointe Asset Management LLC Invests $111,000 in Energy Transfer Partners (ETP)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,548,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Energy Transfer Partners by 15.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,221,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,429 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Energy Transfer Partners by 12,513.3% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer Partners by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,781,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,913,000 after acquiring an additional 41,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer Partners by 2,288.3% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,760,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,552 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ETP opened at $21.47 on Friday.

About Energy Transfer Partners

Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. engages in the natural gas midstream, and intrastate transportation and storage businesses in the United States. The company's Intrastate Transportation and Storage segment transports natural gas from various natural gas producing areas through connections with other pipeline systems, as well as through its ET Fuel System and HPL System.

