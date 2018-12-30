Belpointe Asset Management LLC Invests $124,000 in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (XRLV) Stock

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XRLV. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,394,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $984,000.
Shares of XRLV opened at $31.97 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $30.37 and a 52-week high of $36.88.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0759 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 24th.
