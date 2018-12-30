BidaskClub Lowers KEYW (KEYW) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of KEYW (NASDAQ:KEYW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

KEYW has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut KEYW from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut KEYW from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Drexel Hamilton reissued a hold rating on shares of KEYW in a report on Friday, November 9th. TheStreet raised KEYW from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on KEYW in a report on Monday, October 1st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.75.

KEYW stock opened at $6.83 on Thursday. KEYW has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $10.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $337.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 0.80.

KEYW (NASDAQ:KEYW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). KEYW had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $126.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that KEYW will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KEYW in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in KEYW during the second quarter worth $109,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in KEYW during the third quarter worth $181,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in KEYW during the third quarter worth $264,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KEYW by 55.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,228 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,886 shares during the last quarter.

KEYW Company Profile

The KeyW Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering and technology solutions to support the collection, processing, analysis, and dissemination of information across the spectrum of the intelligence, cyber, and counterterrorism communities in the United States. The company's solutions are designed to meet the critical needs of agile intelligence and U.S.

