BidaskClub Lowers MidWestOne Financial Group (MOFG) to Sell

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock opened at $24.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $35.20.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.07). MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $32.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.53 million. On average, equities analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 3,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 45.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. It offers deposit products, such as checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other time deposits.

