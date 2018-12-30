BidaskClub Upgrades Ares Capital (ARCC) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. National Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $18.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Capital currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.25.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $15.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Ares Capital has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $17.63.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $342.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.15 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 72.13% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.23%.

In related news, CEO R. Kipp Deveer acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.02 per share, with a total value of $801,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,604,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $100,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,823.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 50,600 shares of company stock worth $810,756. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 390,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $17,133,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. 39.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.