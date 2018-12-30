BidaskClub Upgrades Entegris (ENTG) to Hold

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

ENTG has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Entegris from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $27.47 on Friday. Entegris has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.44.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Entegris had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $398.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.79 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entegris will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 118,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 4,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 54,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Microcontamination Control (MC), and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

