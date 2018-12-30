BioTelemetry Inc (BEAT) Stake Boosted by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 8,359.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,139 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned approximately 0.13% of BioTelemetry worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioTelemetry in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BioTelemetry in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 163.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioTelemetry in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioTelemetry in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BioTelemetry alerts:

In related news, SVP Peter Ferola sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total transaction of $4,545,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 90,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,839.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Rubin sold 8,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $512,396.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,114 shares of company stock worth $5,098,815 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BEAT. BidaskClub raised shares of BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of BioTelemetry from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.17.

Shares of BEAT stock opened at $57.43 on Friday. BioTelemetry Inc has a 1 year low of $28.90 and a 1 year high of $74.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.68.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.21. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $100.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. BioTelemetry’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BioTelemetry Inc will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “BioTelemetry Inc (BEAT) Stake Boosted by Federated Investors Inc. PA” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/30/biotelemetry-inc-beat-stake-boosted-by-federated-investors-inc-pa.html.

About BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc, a mobile and wireless medical technology company, provides cardiac and mobile blood glucose monitoring (BGM), centralized medical imaging, and original equipment manufacturing services for the healthcare and clinical research industries. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Research, and Technology.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for BioTelemetry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioTelemetry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.