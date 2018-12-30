BitBar Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $60.00 (BTB)

BitBar (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. In the last week, BitBar has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. BitBar has a total market capitalization of $135,065.00 and approximately $60.00 worth of BitBar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBar coin can now be bought for about $3.40 or 0.00088137 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Novaexchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Novacoin (NVC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00014427 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000527 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,415.32 or 5.28624908 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000088 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003366 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitBar Coin Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 13th, 2013. BitBar’s total supply is 39,697 coins. BitBar’s official Twitter account is @spider_BTB. The Reddit community for BitBar is /r/bitbar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitBar’s official website is bitbar.co.

BitBar Coin Trading

BitBar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Novaexchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBar using one of the exchanges listed above.

