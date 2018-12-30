BitBoost (BBT) Market Cap Tops $1.85 Million

BitBoost (CURRENCY:BBT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 30th. BitBoost has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $0.00 worth of BitBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitBoost has traded up 17.5% against the dollar. One BitBoost token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001497 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009497 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.31 or 0.02313133 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00154038 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00209957 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026347 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026305 BTC.

About BitBoost

BitBoost’s launch date was March 21st, 2017. BitBoost’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,959,036 tokens. BitBoost’s official Twitter account is @bitboosters and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitBoost is medium.com/bitboost. BitBoost’s official website is www.bitboost.net.

Buying and Selling BitBoost

BitBoost can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

