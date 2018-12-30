Bitcoin Atom Trading 14.7% Lower This Week (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 30th. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $3.52 million and $120,623.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00004993 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000064 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000217 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000066 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,394,125 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

Bitcoin Atom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Exrates and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

