Bitstar Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.00 (BITS)

Bitstar (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 30th. Bitstar has a total market capitalization of $83,666.00 and $5.00 worth of Bitstar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitstar has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. One Bitstar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitstar alerts:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002631 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000378 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002828 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009561 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Bitstar Profile

Bitstar (CRYPTO:BITS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2014. Bitstar’s total supply is 19,955,631 coins. The Reddit community for Bitstar is /r/bitstar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitstar’s official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitstar’s official website is www.bitstarcoin.com.

Bitstar Coin Trading

Bitstar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitstar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitstar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitstar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitstar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.