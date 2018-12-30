BlackRock Inc. Acquires 676,028 Shares of Newpark Resources Inc (NR)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,580,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676,028 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.95% of Newpark Resources worth $140,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NR. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 702.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 151,329 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 364.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 23,595 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 49.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. 98.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Newpark Resources stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. Newpark Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $602.96 million, a P/E ratio of 69.00 and a beta of 1.61.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.06). Newpark Resources had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $235.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.08 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newpark Resources Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NR has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Newpark Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Newpark Resources Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling fluids products and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

