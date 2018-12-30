BlackRock Inc. Has $143.07 Million Holdings in Genomic Health, Inc. (GHDX)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,037,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 34,464 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.68% of Genomic Health worth $143,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Genomic Health by 114.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,446,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,891,000 after buying an additional 770,413 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Genomic Health by 18.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,404,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,808,000 after buying an additional 222,324 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Genomic Health by 112.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 525,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,891,000 after buying an additional 278,516 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Genomic Health by 21.9% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 364,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,590,000 after buying an additional 65,556 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Genomic Health by 4.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 282,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,214,000 after buying an additional 12,597 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC assumed coverage on Genomic Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Genomic Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Genomic Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered Genomic Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genomic Health in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

In related news, insider Kimberly J. Popovits sold 50,000 shares of Genomic Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.79, for a total transaction of $3,339,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Vaughn sold 25,000 shares of Genomic Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,810,271 shares of company stock worth $138,891,926 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GHDX opened at $63.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6,367.00 and a beta of 0.40. Genomic Health, Inc. has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $92.18.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $101.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.27 million. Genomic Health had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Genomic Health, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genomic Health Company Profile

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions worldwide. It develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, allowing physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

