BlackRock Inc. Purchases 62,065 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,107,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,065 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.99% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $144,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,812,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,435,000 after purchasing an additional 688,400 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,756,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,484,000 after purchasing an additional 444,494 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 997,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,064,000 after purchasing an additional 70,518 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 790,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,403,000 after purchasing an additional 80,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 485,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,617,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681 shares during the last quarter. 67.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

In related news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $158,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SBGI shares. TheStreet raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.89.

SBGI stock opened at $26.46 on Friday. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $40.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.30.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $766.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Sinclair Broadcast Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/30/blackrock-inc-purchases-62065-shares-of-sinclair-broadcast-group-inc-sbgi.html.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, or sales services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.