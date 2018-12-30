Blocklancer (LNC) Price Hits $0.0020

Blocklancer (CURRENCY:LNC) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One Blocklancer token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DDEX and Sistemkoin. Blocklancer has a total market cap of $239,787.00 and approximately $14,997.00 worth of Blocklancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Blocklancer has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Blocklancer

Blocklancer’s genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Blocklancer’s total supply is 152,177,339 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,140,384 tokens. The official website for Blocklancer is blocklancer.net. Blocklancer’s official message board is publication.blocklancer.net. Blocklancer’s official Twitter account is @blocklancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Blocklancer is /r/blocklancer and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Blocklancer Token Trading

Blocklancer can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocklancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocklancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocklancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

