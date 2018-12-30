BlueMountain Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in NIC Inc. (EGOV)

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,261 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,401 shares during the quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIC were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EGOV. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIC in the third quarter worth $11,528,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NIC by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,754,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,681,000 after buying an additional 396,537 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NIC by 16.2% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,007,903 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,717,000 after buying an additional 279,660 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in NIC by 79.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 385,481 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,704,000 after buying an additional 170,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIC during the third quarter worth $2,372,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EGOV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of NIC in a report on Monday, November 5th. Loop Capital set a $15.00 target price on shares of NIC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NIC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Shares of EGOV opened at $12.28 on Friday. NIC Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $17.70. The firm has a market cap of $819.47 million, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.71.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. NIC had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $87.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NIC Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. NIC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

